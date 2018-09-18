Valencia, Rodrigo: "Juve fra le favorite per la vittoria della Champions"

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Dal sito ufficiale del Valencia arrivano le parole di Rodrigo, attaccante del club spagnolo, in vista della gara di domani contro la Juventus: "Abbiamo buone sensazioni, essere in Champions League è il risultato del grande lavoro di tutta la scorsa stagione. È vero che non abbiamo iniziato La Liga nel modo in cui ci aspettavamo, ma dobbiamo andare avanti e affrontare la Champions con la massima speranza. Sappiamo che affrontiamo grandi squadre, ma siamo preparati. Sappiamo del grande potenziale della Juventus, è una delle squadre favorite per la Champions League con tutte le aspettative che si sono generate con l'acquisto di Cristiano Ronaldo. Ma abbiamo le nostre armi, giocheremo al Mestalla, torneremo a giocare questa competizione dopo diversi anni e ci giocheremo tutte le armi che avremo. Dobbiamo dimostrare di essere al livello per competere con i migliori, è una grande sfida per tutti noi, per i tifosi, per la città".