West Ham, trattativa per Pastore a un passo dalla chiusura

Come riporta Sky Sports, il West Ham sarebbe a un passo dall'acquisto di Javier Pastore, ex trequartista del Palermo, oggi al Paris Saint-Germain. Le trattative sarebbero in fase molto avanzata e Tuttomercatoweb.com qualche giorno fa lo aveva anticipato. L'argentino era stato cercato anche dall'Inter nelle ultime finestre di mercato.