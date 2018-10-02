RMC SPORT - I Collovoti: "Ottimi Mandzukic e Pellegrini, deluso da Chiesa"

E' martedì ed è il momento su RMC Sport dei Collovoti di Fulvio Collovati.

I TOP

8 per Mandzukic. Due gol, grande prova del croato. Binomio con Cr7 è vincente; 8 per Pellegrini, entrato al posto dell’infortunato Pastore. Il destino ha voluto che entrasse e decidesse il derby; Suso, anche lui 8: doppietta, una traversa, era da febbraio che non segnava, protagonista della vittoria del Milan; Menzione particolare a Lautaro Martinez, a cui metto 7: gol da vera punta.

I FLOP

5 ad Hamsik, ho ancora molti dubbi su di lui. Era lui che doveva prendere in mano la squadra a Torino. In quel ruolo lì non lo vedo; 4 a Milinkovic Savic, irriconoscibile nel derby, non presente sia in fase difensiva che offensiva; 4 alla difesa del Sassuolo, 12 gol subiti da inizio campionato. In particolare menzione per Marlon; 4 a Federico Chiesa, è il giovane più interessante del campionato ma non deve cadere in queste furbizie. Attenzione a non farsi la fama da cascatore.