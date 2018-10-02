  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
RMC SPORT - I Collovoti: "Ottimi Mandzukic e Pellegrini, deluso da Chiesa"

02.10.2018

E' martedì ed è il momento su RMC Sport dei Collovoti di Fulvio Collovati.

I TOP
8 per Mandzukic. Due gol, grande prova del croato. Binomio con Cr7 è vincente; 8 per Pellegrini, entrato al posto dell’infortunato Pastore. Il destino ha voluto che entrasse e decidesse il derby; Suso, anche lui 8: doppietta, una traversa, era da febbraio che non segnava, protagonista della vittoria del Milan; Menzione particolare a Lautaro Martinez, a cui metto 7: gol da vera punta.

I FLOP
5 ad Hamsik, ho ancora molti dubbi su di lui. Era lui che doveva prendere in mano la squadra a Torino. In quel ruolo lì non lo vedo; 4 a Milinkovic Savic, irriconoscibile nel derby, non presente sia in fase difensiva che offensiva; 4 alla difesa del Sassuolo, 12 gol subiti da inizio campionato. In particolare menzione per Marlon; 4 a Federico Chiesa, è il giovane più interessante del campionato ma non deve cadere in queste furbizie. Attenzione a non farsi la fama da cascatore.
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: Allegri sta vincendo l'ultima sfida (e Ronaldo...). Inter: Spalletti ha un muro insuperabile da battere (e c'entra Icardi). Milan: il mercato e la memoria corta. Arriva il derby, con le solite balle...

Primo piano

...con Di Carlo

...con Di Carlo “La Juventus non partiva così bene da tempo, grande merito a CR7 che in campo sprona tutti. Quest’anno è bello vedere i bianconeri, c’è grande entusiasmo”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb Domenico Di Carlo fa le carte al campionato di Serie A. Sorride l’Inter, nonostante la partenza... “È...
