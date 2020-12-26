Premier League, risultati e classifica dopo le partite di oggi: l'Everton di Ancelotti è 2°
Di seguito i risultati e la classifica di Premier League dopo le partite disputate quest'oggi.
Premier League, 15esima giornata
26 dicembre
Leicester-Manchester United 2-2
Aston Villa-Crystal Palace 3-0
Fulham-Southampton 0-0
Arsenal-Chelsea 3-1
Manchester City-Newcastle 2-0
Sheffield United-Everton 0-1
27 dicembre
13.00 - Leeds United-Burnley
15.15 - West Ham-Brighton
17.30 - Liverpool-West Bromwich
20.15 - Wolverhampton-Tottenham
La classifica
Liverpool 31 punti (14 partite)
Everton 29 (15)
Leicester City 28 (15)
Manchester United 27 (14)
Manchester City 26 (14)
Aston Villa 25 (13)
Chelsea 25 (15)
Tottenham 25 (14)
Southampton 25 (15)
West Ham 21 (14)
Wolverhampton 20 (14)
Newcastle 18 (14)
Crystal Palace 18 (15)
Leeds United 17 (14)
Arsenal 17 (15)
Burnley 13 (13)
Brighton 12 (14)
Fulham 11 (15)
West Bromwich 7 (14)
Sheffield United 2 (15)
