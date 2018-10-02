Un talento al giorno, Achraf Hakimi: lo sforna-assist che piaceva a Carletto

© foto di Luigi Gasia/TuttoLegaPro.com

Il marocchino Achraf Hakimi è uno dei grandi protagonisti del momento in casa Borussia Dortmund, squadra che ha effettuato uno storico sorpasso ai danni del Bayern Monaco in classifica. Il laterale, che Carlo Ancelotti si sarebbe portato più che volentieri a Napoli dopo averlo ammirato a Madrid, una bella rivincita sulla squadra che ha creduto solo in parte in lui, passato in prestito per due stagioni ai gialloneri. Il classe 1998 è un terzino di grande gamba, dotato anche dal punto di vista tecnico, che in Bundesliga sta sfornando assist a ripetizione mettendo il proprio dinamismo a disposizione dello stile di gioco aggressivo che stanno ammirando al Westfalenstadion.

Nome: Achraf Hakimi

Data di nascita: 4 novembre 1998

Nazionalità: marocchino

Ruolo: terzino destro

Squadra: Borussia Dortmund

Assomiglia a: Dani Alves