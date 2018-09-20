  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Frosinone-Juventus, gara per sudamericani. E sulle espulsioni...

20.09.2018 08:01
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Due sfide a distanza di quasi dieci anni l’una dall’altra.
Torna nel palinsesto della Serie A Frosinone-Juventus, bissando l’unico precedente nel massimo campionato datato 2015-2016.
Ma la prima volta non si scorda mai… perché è stata anche l’unica della Vecchia Signora in cadetteria.
Campionato 2006-2007, 30esima giornata, al termine del match il punteggio recita 0-2. Mattatore assoluto Marcelo Zalayeta autore di entrambi i gol bianconeri.
Tre stagioni fa, cambio di categoria ma non di punteggio, con un altro 0-2 stavolta firmato Juan Cuadrado e Paulo Dybala.
Insomma, marcano sempre dei sudamericani e, dando un’occhiata allo svolgimento delle sfide, i primi tempi si chiudono sempre sul risultato ad occhiali, vale a dire 0-0.
Curiosità: dopo quella di Douglas Costa contro il Sassuolo in Serie A e quella di Cristiano Ronaldo contro il Valencia in Champions League… ci sarà una terza espulsione di fila in Ciociaria?

CONFRONTI DIRETTI A FROSINONE (SERIE A E SERIE B)
2 incontri disputati
0 vittorie Frosinone
0 pareggi
2 vittorie Juventus
0 gol fatti Frosinone
4 gol fatti Juventus

PRIMA E ULTIMA SFIDA A FROSINONE (SERIE A)
Frosinone-Juventus 0-2, 24° giornata 2015/2016
Var, ora è uno scandalo. Ecco perché gli arbitri sono tornati indietro e non lo usano quasi più. Il caso Ronaldo lo imporrebbe anche in Champions. La guerra fra Infantino (Fifa) e Ceferin (Uefa) dietro il cambio di linea

