Frosinone-Juventus, gara per sudamericani. E sulle espulsioni...

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Due sfide a distanza di quasi dieci anni l’una dall’altra.

Torna nel palinsesto della Serie A Frosinone-Juventus, bissando l’unico precedente nel massimo campionato datato 2015-2016.

Ma la prima volta non si scorda mai… perché è stata anche l’unica della Vecchia Signora in cadetteria.

Campionato 2006-2007, 30esima giornata, al termine del match il punteggio recita 0-2. Mattatore assoluto Marcelo Zalayeta autore di entrambi i gol bianconeri.

Tre stagioni fa, cambio di categoria ma non di punteggio, con un altro 0-2 stavolta firmato Juan Cuadrado e Paulo Dybala.

Insomma, marcano sempre dei sudamericani e, dando un’occhiata allo svolgimento delle sfide, i primi tempi si chiudono sempre sul risultato ad occhiali, vale a dire 0-0.

Curiosità: dopo quella di Douglas Costa contro il Sassuolo in Serie A e quella di Cristiano Ronaldo contro il Valencia in Champions League… ci sarà una terza espulsione di fila in Ciociaria?

CONFRONTI DIRETTI A FROSINONE (SERIE A E SERIE B)

2 incontri disputati

0 vittorie Frosinone

0 pareggi

2 vittorie Juventus

0 gol fatti Frosinone

4 gol fatti Juventus

PRIMA E ULTIMA SFIDA A FROSINONE (SERIE A)

Frosinone-Juventus 0-2, 24° giornata 2015/2016