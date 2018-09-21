Quando Inzaghi vede il Genoa...

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Indicazioni per chi andrà all’Olimpico: mettersi comodi e aspettare…

Perché quando le squadre di Simone Inzaghi hanno incrociato il Genoa sono sempre piovuti un bel po’ di gol!

In campionato ne rintracciamo già 16: 9 a favore di biancocelesti e 7 per i rossoblù. Non c’è scontro diretto, 4, dove le due formazioni in campo non abbiano trovato almeno una volta la via del gol.

Molti di meno, anzi, uno soltanto i precedenti fra i due tecnici.

E’ andato in scena la passata stagione, quando alla 23esima giornata il Genoa mise a segno un sorprendente colpo esterno: 2-1.

Da ricordare che il mister ravennate è un ex. Sulla panchina della Lazio ha raccolto una Supercoppa Italia e un esonero, tutto nella stessa annata, la 2009-2010.

TUTTI I PRECEDENTI FRA INZAGHI E BALLARDINI IN CAMPIONATO

0 vittorie Inzaghi

0 pareggi

1 vittoria Ballardini

1 gol fatto squadre di Inzaghi

2 gol fatti squadre di Ballardini