As apre con la Juventus: "Cristiano contro l'Atletico"

Atletico Madrid-Juventus sarà il big match degli ottavi di Champions League, un sorteggio che ha fatto rumore in Spagna come in Italia. "Cristiano frente al Atleti", titola stamattina As sopra un'immagine del campione portoghese della Juventus. Ma in casa colchoneros si dicono tranquilli e consapevoli di come battere l'ex Real ed in generale tutta la Juventus.