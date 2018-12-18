CorrSera Roma: "Lazio, nuova resa. La Var annulla un gol all'ultimo"

© foto di Ospite

"Lazio, nuova resa. La Var annulla un gol all'ultimo secondo", si legge sul Corriere della Sera edizione Roma. Il ko di Bergamo contro l'Atalanta arriva per colpa della rete in apertura di match di Duvan Zapata, mentre a pochi secondi dal termine la Var cancella per fuorigioco una rete di Francesco Acerbi. Oggi, intanto, ci saranno i funerali di Felice Pulici.