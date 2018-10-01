Eco di Bergamo: "Atalanta battuta a Firenze con rigore fantasma"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

L'Eco di Bergamo oggi in edicola pone l'accento sul rigore a dir poco dubbio, per non dire inesistente, che ha deciso la sfida tra Fiorentina e Atalanta ieri: i viola, pesantemente accusati da Percassi nel post-partita, godono di una decisione dubbia da parte del direttore di gara.