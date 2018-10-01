Gazzetta di Parma: "Ci pensa Gervinho"

© foto di Ospite

Ancora una volta decisivo: Gervinho conduce il Parma alla vittoria e la città ducale si gode la terza vittoria nelle ultime quattro gare, sconfitta solo dal Napoli al San Paolo. D'Aversa ha trovato la formula giusta per far rendere al massimo l'ivoriano ma l'infortunio dello stesso attaccante tiene in apprensione il popolo crociato.