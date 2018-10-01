Il Corriere della Sera: "La VAR non si vede, la Fiorentina sì"

© foto di Federico De Luca 2018

Il Corriere della Sera di questa mattina dedica ampio spazio alla vittoria dei viola sull'Atalanta condita da diverse polemiche per il rigore fischiato da Valeri a Chiesa per presunto fallo di Toloi in area: "La VAR non si vede, la Fiorentina sì". La squadra di Pioli batte la Dea e vola in classifica ma Gasperini è arrabbiatissimo per la gestione arbitrale e per la simulazione dell'attaccante gigliato.