Il Corriere dello Sport e la vittoria del Milan: "Rino si conferma"

© foto di Lazzerini

Il Corriere dello Sport di questa mattina apre in prima pagina titolando: "Rino si conferma". I rossoneri sono stati padroni del campo nel match esterno contro il Sassuolo. Un 4-1 che non lascia spazio a dubbi, maturato anche grazie alla giornata positiva di Suso, autore di una doppietta. Gattuso cancella le ombre di un cambio in panchina: "Visto? Siamo ancora vivi".