Il Messaggero Veneto: "L'Udinese a Bologna fa un passo indietro"

© foto di Lazzerini

Il Messaggero Veneto di questa mattina apre in prima pagina titolando: "L'Udinese a Bologna fa un passo indietro". I bianconeri subiscono in rimonta una pesante sconfitta dopo essere passati in vantaggio con Pussetto. Santander e Orsolini permettono alla squadra di Inzaghi di conquistare i tre punti.