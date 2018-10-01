L'Arena: "E' allarme rosso, Chievo battuto dal Toro"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Terza sconfitta di fila per il ChievoVerona che rimane ultima in classifica e "sotto zero": per l'Arena è allarme rosso che suona fortissimo, anche se la squadra ha dato segnali di risveglio nella sfida, persa, contro il Torino. Intanto la zona salvezza scappa, distante sette punti.