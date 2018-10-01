La Nazione esulta con la Fiorentina: "Più forti di tutto"

© foto di Lazzerini

La Nazione di Firenze di questa mattina apre le proprie pagine sportive titolando: "Più forti di tutto". I viola battono l'Atalanta 2-0: decisivo un rigore ai limiti fischiato per un presunto fallo di Toloi su Chiesa. A fine partita, proprio per questo motivo, scintilli in mezzo al campo tra Pioli e Gasperini.