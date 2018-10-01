La Nuova Ferrara sulla SPAL: "In casa Samp Paloschi dal via"

© foto di Lazzerini

La Nuova Ferrara di questa mattina, in vista del posticipo della settima giornata di campionato apre in prima pagina titolando sulla SPAL: "In casa Samp Paloschi dal via". L'attaccante trova spazio dal 1' nella difficile trasferta del Ferraris, con il tecnico Semplici a caccia di punti dopo la sconfitta casalinga contro il Sassuolo.