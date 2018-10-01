La Sicilia titola: “Catania in B? Oggi la sentenza”

© foto di Sarah Furnari/TuttoLegaPro.com

Occhi sempre puntati sulla giustizia sportiva con l'attesa della sentenza, si spera definitiva, sui ripescaggi in Serie B. “Catania in B? Oggi la sentenza” titola La Sicilia in edicola che poi continua: “Il giorno dell'ultima speranza o forse è meglio limitarsi a dire per scaramanzia che oggi tra le 9 e le 10 del mattino i tifosi del Catania smetteranno di sfogliare la margherita. Il Catania ripescato in Serie B non sarebbe "una grazia ricevuta”.