Marca: "La grande sfida". Ronaldo incubo per l'Atletico

© foto di Luca Bargellini

"La grande sfida" è il titolo che propone Marca per il sorteggio fra Atletico Madrid e Juventus negli ottavi di Champions League. "Il ritorno di CR7 al Wanda Metropolitano trasforma la sfida in una finale. Ronaldo è un incubo per l'Atletico in Champions League. Ha eliminato i biancorossi con una tripletta nella stagione 2016/2017 e ha vinto due finali" scrive ancora il quotidiano spagnolo.