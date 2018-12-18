  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Tuttosport: "Juve prove di finale". Agli ottavi c'è l'Atletico Madrid

18.12.2018 09:08 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2219 volte

Spazio sulla prima pagina di Tuttosport anche ai sorteggi degli ottavi di finale di Champions League andati in scena ieri a Nyon. "Juve prove di finale". "C'è l'Atletico Madrid - si legeg ancora -. Andata al Wanda Metropolitano. Lo stadio dove il 1° giugno si assegnerà la coppa".
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: la miglior risposta al sorteggio è quella meno scontata, parola di Allegri. Inter: la cifra sul rinnovo di Icardi, le voci (esagerate) su Spalletti. Milan: la "resistenza" di Gattuso in attesa del mercato. Var: basta ostruzionismo

Primo piano

TMW - Man. United, c'è anche l'idea Blanc per la panchina

TMW - Man. United, c'è anche l'idea Blanc per la panchina Il Manchester United cerca un allenatore per il dopo Jose Mourinho. Per l’immediato c’è l’ipotesi di affidarsi ad un traghettatore, che con ogni probabilità sarà Michael Carrick. Ma ci sono stati dei contatti informali con Laurent Blanc, un’ipotesi che potrebbe diventare concreta...
