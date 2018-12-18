Il Corriere della Sera: "La Juve pesca l'Atletico, Porto per la Roma"

© foto di Ospite

Anche sulla prima del Corriere della Sera si parla dei sorteggi europei di ieri a Nyon. "La Juve pesca l'Atletico, il Porto per la Roma", si legge sul quotidiano che propone in foto i due uomini simbolo delle nostre rappresentanti nell'Europa che conta, ovvero Cristiano Ronaldo ed Edin Dzeko. Per Inter, Napoli e Lazio, invece, ci saranno rispettivamente Rapid Vienna, Zurigo e Siviglia.