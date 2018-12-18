La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Marotta-Nedved, un abbraccio per fare pace"

© foto di Ospite

"Marotta-Nedved, un abbraccio per fare pace", si legge sulla prima della Gazzetta dello Sport dopo le parole piccate delle scorse ore del dirigente juventino verso l'ex collega oggi all'Inter. In occasione della premiazione del Golden Boy i due si sono rivisti e abbracciati pubblicamente per stemperare le polemiche e far tornare il sereno.