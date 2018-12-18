La Gazzetta e il successo dell'Atalanta: "Una Dea per il Milan"

© foto di Ospite

"Una Dea per il Milan", è il titolo scelto dalla Gazzetta dello Sport per parlare della gara vinta ieri sera dall'Atalanta contro la Lazio che porta gli uomini di Gasperini al sesto posto. Il gol di Zapata in apertura ha steso gli uomini di Inzaghi che si sono visti annullare una rete per fuorigioco al 95esimo. E ora il Milan può volare a +4.