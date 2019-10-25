Nuova vita in Minnesota per Mannone: è portiere dell'anno in MLS

Nuova vita americana per Vito Mannone. Il portiere di Desio, al Minnesota United in prestito dal Reading, ha vissuto una stagione di alto livello negli States e la MLS lo ha premiato come miglior estremo difensore dell'anno della propria lega.

Congrats to Vito Mannone (@VitoMannone88) of @MNUFC, the 2019 @AllState MLS Goalkeeper of the Year! pic.twitter.com/Y1nVfHw8rK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 24, 2019