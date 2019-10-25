Tite risparmia Neymar: non è convocato per le amichevoli di novembre

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

L'infortunio alla coscia sinistra rimediato da Neymar costringerà l'asso brasiliano e stare fuori fino a metà novembre. L'attaccante del Paris Saint-Germain sarebbe potuto rientrare per le amichevoli contro Argentina e Corea del Sud, ma Tite ha deciso di non convocarlo: Neymar dunque, continuerà a essere seguito dallo staff medico dei parigini fino a quando non sarà pienamente recuperato.