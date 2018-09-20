  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Resto del Mondo

UFFICIALE: Gabon, come ct il padre di Aubameyang in coppia con Cousin

20.09.2018 18:41 di Lorenzo Marucci   articolo letto 1558 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Pierre-François Aubameyang, padre dell'attaccante Pierre-Emerick, e Daniel Cousin son il nuovo tandem che guiderà la nazionale del Gabon in sostituzione di Josè Antonio Camacho, esonerato il 12 settembre scorso. La Federazione del Gabon ha spiegato che la decisione è stata presa perché i due tecnici hanno "una buona conoscenza del calcio gabonese".

