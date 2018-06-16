Argentina, Mascherano: "Non era il nostro giorno, andiamo avanti"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Javier Mascherano, centrocampista dell'Argentina, ha così commentato il pareggio contro l'Islanda. Il match inaugurale dell'albiceleste s'è concluso 1-1: "Dobbiamo andare avanti, questo è solo l'inizio e non ci è permesso cadere. L'Islanda s'è difesa con molte persone e quello di oggi non era in nostro giorno".

Poi, il calciatore con più presenze nella storia dell'Argentina ha lanciato un appello ai tifosi: "Gli argentini devono continuare a sostenerci, ne avremo bisogno".