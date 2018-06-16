Argentina, Mascherano: "Non era il nostro giorno, andiamo avanti"

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
Importante vittorie della Danimarca che nella seconda gara del gruppo B ha battuto di misura il Perù. A decidere il match la rete di Yurary Poulsen, attaccante del Lipsia che al 14esimo del secondo tempo ben imbeccato da Eriksen ha battuto Gallese. Partita sfortunata per la squadra...
