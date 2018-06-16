Brasile, le ultime di formazione: Alisson e Miranda dal primo minuto

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Fred out, Neymar in campo dal primo minuto. Queste le ultime di formazione annunciate in conferenza stampa da Tite, commissario tecnico del Brasile che domani contro la Svizzera dovrebbe schierare questa formazione: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro; Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho, Neymar; Gabriel Jesus.