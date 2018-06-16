  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Brasile, le ultime di formazione: Alisson e Miranda dal primo minuto

16.06.2018 19:19 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 6345 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Fred out, Neymar in campo dal primo minuto. Queste le ultime di formazione annunciate in conferenza stampa da Tite, commissario tecnico del Brasile che domani contro la Svizzera dovrebbe schierare questa formazione: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro; Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho, Neymar; Gabriel Jesus.

