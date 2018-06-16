Costa Rica, Ramirez: "Battiamo la Serbia, no ai paragoni col 2014"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Confronto con Brasile 2014? No, grazie. Oscar Ramirez, ct della Costa Rica, alla vigilia della sfida d'esordio contro la Serbia evita qualsiasi paragone con l'ultimo Mondiale che vide i costaricensi qualificarsi agli ottavi di finale: "Penso - ha detto - che la situazione sia diversa, quello è stato il nostro punto più alto in un Mondiale. Domani sarà importante vincere per avere poi due possibilità di qualificarci contro Brasile e Svizzera. Non è pressione, bensì responsabilità".