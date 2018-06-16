Finnbogason, un gol per entrare nella storia. E un passato a Sassari

Alfred Finnbogason nella storia dell'Islanda. Con la rete realizzata al 23esimo della sfida contro l'Argentina, il centravanti dell'Augsburg ha realizzato il primo gol della nazionale nord-europea nella storia della Coppa del Mondo.

Attualmente in Bundesliga, dove nell'ultima stagione ha realizzato 11 reti, l'attaccante classe '89 vanta un passato poco noto anche in Italia: nella stagione 2006/07, infatti, il bomber islandese è transitato nelle giovanili della Torres, club di Sassari.

