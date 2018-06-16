  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Germania, l'obiettivo di Löw: "Almeno le semifinali. Difficili nuovi 7-1"

Ct Germania 'importante arrivare almeno in semifinale'
16.06.2018 16:18 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 2617 volte
Fonte: ANSA
foto ANSA
foto ANSA

(ANSA) - ROMA, 16 GIU - "Questo Mondiale ha un livello più alto di quello di quattro anni fa, perché tutte le principali nazionali sono migliorate rispetto al 2014, ad esempio il Brasile, la Spagna e la Francia. Vedo più sicurezza in tante squadre e molto più gioco d'insieme. Questo è un torneo dove non ci saranno dei 7-1: per noi fu un risultato fantastico ma ora c'è più equilibrio. Ma l'importante per noi della Germania è arrivare almeno in semifinale, e vincere" Così Joachim Löw, ct tedesco, alla vigilia dell'esordio dei suoi a Russia 2018. Avversario della Germania allo stadio Luzhniki di Mosca sarà il Messico. "Ha attaccanti rapidi e veloci - spiega Löw - e credo che per i nostri difensori ci sarà molto lavoro. Nel corso del match dovremo capire in cosa dobbiamo migliorare. Neuer? In lui ho grande fiducia". La Germania può vincere il secondo Mondiale consecutivo? "La verità è che molto difficile riuscirci - risponde Löw - Ma di sicuro noi abbiamo la stessa grande ambizione di 4 anni fa in Brasile".
