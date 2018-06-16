  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Halldorsson, il portiere che ha parato il rigore a Messi: "E' un sogno"

16.06.2018 17:41 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 16575 volte
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Il portiere dell'Islanda Hannes Thor Halldorsson, migliore in campo nella sfida pareggiata 1-1 contro l'Argentina, ha parlato del rigore neutralizzato a Messi e non solo nel post-gara: "Per me è stato un sogno parare quel rigore, soprattutto perché ci ha aiutato a ottenere un punto che potrebbe essere molto importante in chiave qualificazione. Nelle scorse settimane ho fatto i compiti - prosegue - ho analizzato molti rigori di Messi e al momento del penalty avevo sensazioni positive, ho subito pensato che avrebbe potuto calciare in quel modo".

