Halldorsson, il portiere che ha parato il rigore a Messi: "E' un sogno"

Il portiere dell'Islanda Hannes Thor Halldorsson, migliore in campo nella sfida pareggiata 1-1 contro l'Argentina, ha parlato del rigore neutralizzato a Messi e non solo nel post-gara: "Per me è stato un sogno parare quel rigore, soprattutto perché ci ha aiutato a ottenere un punto che potrebbe essere molto importante in chiave qualificazione. Nelle scorse settimane ho fatto i compiti - prosegue - ho analizzato molti rigori di Messi e al momento del penalty avevo sensazioni positive, ho subito pensato che avrebbe potuto calciare in quel modo".