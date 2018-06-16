Ibra a gamba tesa su Deschamps: "Esclusione di Benzema ridicola"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, come al suo solito, non le manda a dire e questa volta il bersaglio è il CT francese Didier Deschamps. In un'intervista concessa a BeIN Sports, l'attaccante svedese contesta l'esclusione di Karim Benzema: "Per me non è normale che Benzema non sia stato convocato per il Mondiale, lo trovo ridicolo. È uno dei migliori al mondo, ha vinto l'ultima Champions League. Se l'allenatore dice che non è abbastanza bravo per questa squadra, beh, vuol dire che non ha nulla da fare in Russia. Se vuoi vincere, hai bisogno di calciatori vincenti e Benzema è un vincente".