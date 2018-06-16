Islanda, Hallgrimsson: "Togliamoci il cappello dinanzi a questi ragazzi"

"Dobbiamo toglierci il cappello dinanzi a questi ragazzi. Sapevamo che avremmo potuto fare punti giocando in questo modo e la squadra ha risposto alla grande". Queste le parole di Heimir Hallgrimsson, il ct dell'Islanda che ha fermato l'Argentina sull'1-1 nel suo esordio assoluto a un Mondiale.

"È un successo enorme per l'Islanda raccogliere un pareggio contro l'Argentina. Non abbiamo concesso grossi spazi, conoscendo il loro enorme talento. Ma, al contempo, abbiamo avuto più di una chance per segnare. Contro la Nigeria mi aspetto una partita totalmente differente - spiega l'allenatore islandese -. Da domani cominceremo a preparare il prossimo match".