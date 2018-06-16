Messi, è il 25esimo rigore fallito: con l'Argentina 4 penalty sbagliati

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Il profilo twitter di 'MisterChip' ha messo in evidenza tutti i rigori falliti da Leo Messi nella sua carriera. Sui 107 calciati, il numero 10 dell'Argentina ne ha falliti 25 (il 23%). Ruolino di marcia tutt'altro che impeccabile anche se ci limitiamo a quelli calciatori con la casacca dell'albiceleste: 4 falliti su 21 totali.

Per l'Argentina, quello di Messi è il terzo rigore sbagliato in un Mondiale: il primo errore dal dischetto fu commesso da Fernando Paternoster nel Mondiale del 1930 contro il Messico, il secondo da Ariel Ortega nel 2002 contro la Svezia.