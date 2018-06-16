  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Messi stecca la prima: le aperture dei portali argentini e spagnoli

16.06.2018 17:34 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 3932 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Le aperture dei maggiori quotidiani sportivi spagnoli e argentini sono dedicate al pareggio dell'Argentina contro l'Islanda nel match d'esordio Mondiale. Un 1-1 deludente, in cui a fornire i maggiori argomenti di discussione è il rigore sbagliato da Leo Messi nella ripresa. Il numero 10 dell'Albiceleste e del Barcellona sale subito sul banco degli imputati, ma è tutta la squadra di Sampaoli a non convincere. Questi i titoli raccolti da Tuttomercatoweb.com:

MARCA: "Pena maxima para Messi".
AS: "Messi y Argentina se estrellan".
Mundo Deportivo: "Messi falla un penalti en su estremo en el Mundial".
Olè: "Que penal!".
Clarin: "Argentina no pudo con Islandia: le atajaron un penal a Messi y el equipo dejò dudas".
La Nacion: Decepcionante: la Argentina igualò 1-1 con Islandia en el debut del Mundial".
© foto di Ospite
© foto di Ospite
© foto di Ospite
© foto di Ospite
© foto di Ospite
© foto di Ospite
EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Nainggolan all’Inter si farà. Alisson-Real pista caldissima. Napoli: Politano se esce Callejon. Cancelo e Darmian, la Juve prova il doppio colpo

Guizzo di Eriksen e gol di Yurary Poulsen: Perù-Danimarca 0-1

Guizzo di Eriksen e gol di Yurary Poulsen: Perù-Danimarca 0-1 Importante vittorie della Danimarca che nella seconda gara del gruppo B ha battuto di misura il Perù. A decidere il match la rete di Yurary Poulsen, attaccante del Lipsia che al 14esimo del secondo tempo ben imbeccato da Eriksen ha battuto Gallese. Partita sfortunata per la squadra...
