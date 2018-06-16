Messico, Osorio ci crede: "Possiamo giocarcela con la Germania"

© foto di Nicolo' Zangirolami/Image Sport

Il ct colombiano Juan Carlos Osorio, alla vigilia della sfida contro la Germania, ha caricato il Messico: "Credo nei miei ragazzi", ha detto Osorio che prosegue. "Abbiamo grande rispetto per i rivali, ma non paura. Il Messico potrà giocarsela e competere con la Germania. Dobbiamo giocare con amore per questo gioco, non con la paura di perdere".