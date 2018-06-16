Mondiali, l'ex presidente francese Sarkozy in Russia

Macron si muoverà da Parigi solo se transalpini in semifinale

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - MOSCA, 16 GIU - L'ex presidente francese Nicolas Sarkozy tra gli ospiti che assisteranno oggi alla partita dei Mondiali tra Francia e Australia, a Kazan. Lo riporta l'Ap. L'attuale inquilino dell'Eliseo, Emmanuel Macron, ha invece affermato che andrà in Russia per i Mondiali solo se la nazionale francese arriverà in semifinale.