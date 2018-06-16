Nigeria, Rohr: "Razzismo? Non ci sarà. Con noi c'è un giocatore russo"

© foto di Image Sport

Il ct della Nigeria, Genot Rohr, ha parlato alla vigilia della sfida contro la Croazia ed ha affrontato il tema razzismo, piaga diffusa in Russia al punto da portare la FIFA ad aprire un'inchiesta: "Siamo certi che non ci saranno problemi per i giocatori nigeriani, l'atmosfera he abbiamo trovato in Russia è molto buona. Anzi, forse avranno simpatia nei nostri confronti perché abbiamo un giocatore metà russo e metà nigeriano: Brian Idowu (giocatore dell'Amkar Perm e nato a San Pietroburgo da padre nigeriano, ndr)".