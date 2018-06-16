Snai: Brasile superfavorito sulla Svizzera

Bassa anche la quota della vittoria dei tedeschi sul Messico

Fonte: ANSA

foto ANSA

(ANSA) - ROMA, 16 GIU - La vittoria del Brasile sulla Svizzera, nella sfida di domani, è fissata a 1,40 sul tabellone Snai. Per la Svizzera il compito di vincere è quasi proibitivo, a 8,50, e anche il pareggio è un traguardo lontano, a 4,50. Battere Alisson almeno una volta è a 1,83, ma per Snai i riflettori sono sui bomber Neymar (a 1,85) e Gabriel Jesus (2,00), Firmino (2,50), Coutinho (2,75). Gli svizzeri puntano su Gravranovic e Seferovic, dati a 5,00. L'Under vale 1,90, per almeno tre reti complessive si scende a 1,80. Il Costarica se vince contro la Serbia paga 4,50. Il successo della squadra di Krstajic è a 1,90, l'X a 3,25. Diverse le previsioni sulla qualificazione: i centroamericani sono a 5,00, i serbi a 2,15 e se la giocano con la Svizzera a 2,05; il Brasile è a 1,05. La vittoria della Germania sul Messico è a 1,47, contro il 4,25 del pari e il 7,50 del 'Tricolor'. L'Over è a 1,73, contro il 2,00 dell'Under. Nelle ultime tre partite il Messico è sempre riuscito ad andare a segno almeno una volta: un altro Goal è a 1,85.