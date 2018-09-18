5 assenze pesanti. Che rendono gli Spurs ancor più imprevedibili

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Qualche cerotto di troppo, impossibile negarlo. Il Tottenham che questa sera affronterà l'Inter nel debutto stagionale in Champions League dovrà fare i conti con diversi infortuni di rilievo, non solo quelli annunciati di Hugo Lloris e Dele Alli. Già le sole assenze del portiere e del trequartista titolare sembravano un motivo più che buono per sorridere, visto che veniva meno buona parte di quella 'spina dorsale' che tanto piace agli allenatori. Se a questi ci aggiungiamo l'infortunio di Moussa Sissoko e la permanenza a Londra di Toby Alderweireld e Kieran Trippier ecco che il quadro risulta completo. Certo, Pochettino potrà giocare di fantasia e dare ancor meno certezze al collega Spalletti, ma di fatto mancheranno 4 titolari e mezzo (Sissoko). Un vantaggio oggettivo per i nerazzurri, ma che non lascia comunque tranquilli vista la profondità (e la qualità) della rosa degli Spurs. E a questo punto la questione modulo diventa fondamentale. Il Tottenham di Pochettino si schiera solitamente col 4-3-1-2. Ma non disdegna neanche il 3-5-2. Anche se quest'ultima opzione, vista l'assenza del miglior marcatore in rosa e dell'esterno titolare anche al Mondiale con l'Inghilterra, sembra difficilmente percorribile. Almeno fino alla prova contraria del campo.