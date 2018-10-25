Acerbi: "Belli i paragoni con de Vrij. Grazie Lazio e Inzaghi per la fiducia"

Fonte: Dall'inviato a Marsiglia, Giacomo Iacobellis

Intervenuto in conferenza stampa alla vigilia della gara di Europa League contro l'Olympique Marsiglia, il difensore della Lazio Francesco Acerbi ha parlato anche della pesante eredità lasciatagli da Stefan de Vrij, oggi all'Inter: "Sono un ragazzo molto umile. Non mi sono mai paragonato a de Vrij, sono sincero. Avevo molta voglia di rimettermi in gioco con una big dopo tanti anni giocati al Sassuolo. Ringrazio il mister e la società per aver creduto in me. Il paragone con de Vrij fa piacere, ma per me finisce lì. Cerco di dare il massimo soprattutto di testa, restando sempre coi piedi per terra"