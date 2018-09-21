Ag. Edera: "Sta bene al Torino, ha deciso di restare"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Beppe Galli, procuratore di Simone Edera, ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Marte. “Edera sta bene al Toro. Mazzarri gioca diversamente rispetto all'anno scorso e sì, in estate poteva andare via, ma ha deciso di restare al Toro. Aspetta la sua occasione e da qui a gennaio possono capitare tante cose, a volte basta una partita fatta bene per cambiare le gerarchie e il calcio è bello per questo. A Toro c’è delusione per la mancata vittoria contro l’Udinese, ma la squadra è carica per il match col Napoli”.