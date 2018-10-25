Allan uomo ovunque, Parco dei Principi può valergli il Brasile

Fonte: Dall'inviato a Parigi

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Solita prestazione mostruosa. Allan è ovunque: in difesa, a centrocampo e se deve spingere anche in proposizione offensiva. Il sogno del Napoli si interrompe a due minuti dalla fine a Parigi ma il centrocampo brasiliano può uscire dal campo più che soddisfatto. Era forse l'obiettivo di Roberto Mancini per la mediana della nazionale italiana ma, probabilmente, resterà soltanto una chance non sfruttata. Perché in tribuna al Parco dei Principi era segnalato Tite, ct del Brasile forse convintosi a convocare l'ex Udinese. Una gara a tutto campo, l'ennesima, per il centrocampo sradicapalloni a disposizione di Ancelotti. Adesso, probabilmente, Allan è atteso a un altro esame: quello della selezione verdeoro, per Mancini le chance di portarlo nell'azzurro Italia diventano sempre minori.