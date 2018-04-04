Allegri: "Belli gli applausi a Ronaldo. Ma li merita anche la mia Juve"

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

In sala stampa il tecnico della Juventus Massimiliano Allegri ha commentato gli applausi dello Stadium per Cristiano Ronaldo: "E' stata una bella lezione dei tifosi della Juve. Il calcio è uno spettacolo, quando vedi un gesto del genere è giusto applaudire. E' giusto applaudire anche la Juve, ha cercato di tenere testa al Real Madrid ma non è stata assecondata da un po' di fortuna".