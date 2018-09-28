Ancelotti su Juve-Napoli: "Non è una gara come tutte le altre"

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Nel corso della conferenza stampa odierna, Carlo Ancelotti ha parlato anche dell'umore e delle sensazioni dello spogliatoio del Napoli in vista della gara di domani contro la Juventus. "Non è una gara come le altre, c'è già il pensiero, ma c'è serietà e concentrazione, come avviene normalmente. E' un test molto importante per capire il nostro momento. Per me è buono, ma con la Juve avremo ulteriori conferme oppure sarà un piccolo passo indietro. Io sono fiducioso, arriviamo da un calendario complicato ma nelle condizioni ottimali. Avrei sperato di arrivarci con questa condizione, venivamo da buone partite in entrambe le fasi. Dovremo ripeterci contro una grande squadra".