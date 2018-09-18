Ancora Gazidis: "Darò tutto per riportare il Milan al top"

Attraverso i canali ufficiali del Milan arrivano altre parole di Ivan Gazidis in merito al suo sbarco in rossonero: “Sono entusiasta di accettare questa nuova sfida e farò tutto ciò che è nelle mie possibilità per riportare il Milan al top. Ho l’opportunità di iniziare contando su un gruppo di giocatori di talento, su colleghi che lavorano con il massimo impegno e sulla forte leadership sportiva di Leonardo, Maldini e Gattuso. Sono grato al Presidente Paolo Scaroni, al Consiglio di Amministrazione del Club e alla proprietà per la fiducia che ripongono in me".