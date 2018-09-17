Atalanta a trazione anteriore: tutti in avanti

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Un'Atalanta all'attacco. Nella sfida odierna contro la Spal, i nerazzurri lasciano il 3-4-1-2, mandando Pasalic in panchina, inserendo però Emiliano Rigoni, in un tridente con Gomez e Zapata. Fuori Ilicic, ritornato dopo l'infezione alla bocca che lo ha tolto di mezzo per il doppio spareggio con il Copenhagen. Ecco, superare la sindrome danese è l'imperativo per gli orobici, con una rosa molto ampia - in particolare davanti - e la possibilità, tangibile, di potersi issare già molto in alto in classifica, pareggiando i punti con il Sassuolo.

Due anni fa l'Atalanta, sicuramente inferiore in qualità - almeno in partenza - è arrivata quarta in classifica, davanti alla Lazio, con 73 punti. Gasperini ha detto più volte, scherzando, che l'obiettivo ora può essere la Champions League. Ecco, dipenderà molto dalle altre, perché dovrebbero balbettare parecchio. E poi i nerazzurri devono ritrovarsi, già, eventualmente, oggi contro la Spal.