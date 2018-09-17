Atalanta, Castagne: "SPAL ostica, ma possiamo metterli in difficoltà"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Vincere per dimenticare l'eliminazione definitivamente l'eliminazione in Europa e riprende la marcia dopo la sconfitta contro il Cagliari; è questo l'obiettivo dell'Atalanta di mister Gian Piero Gasperini. Prima della partita contro la SPAL, ai microfoni di Sky Sport, ci ha pensato Timothy Castagne a raccontare le proprie sensazioni: “Importante per noi, sappiamo che la SPAL è una squadra difficile da incontrare. Dobbiamo giocare come sappiamo, vincere e trasformare la rabbia per l'eliminazione europea. Oggi dobbiamo fare il massimo per ottenere un risultato positivo. Petagna? Noi pensiamo a giocare aggressivi in difesa e se facciamo questo possiamo metterli in difficoltà”