Atalanta, Gollini al 45': "Gasp ci chiederà di alzare i ritmi, Spal tosta"

Se il risultato non si è sbloccato dallo 0-0 è anche merito del portiere dell'Atalanta Pierluigi Gollini, che ha commentato il primo tempo della sfida con la Spal nel posticipo del Mazza: "La squadra non ha espresso il miglior gioco, la Spal è tosta e ce lo aspettavamo. Ogni partita è dura, è un campionato equilibrato e bisogna tirare fuori il massimo per vincere. Cosa ci chiederà Gasperini? Di alzare i ritmi e di essere più propositivi", ha detto ai microfoni di Sky Sport.